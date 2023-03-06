fbpx
Moose Utility Division Introduces Carbon Fiber ATV/UTV Wheel

By Brodie SwisherMarch 6, 2023

If you’re looking to beef up the looks of your ATV/UTV this season, while reducing overall weight, you need to check out the latest from Moose Utility Division. Moose Racing has recently introduce the all-new 325X Carbon Fiber ATV/UTV wheel. This is Moose’s 325X forged carbon wheel and it’s formed under high compression and heat to give it the strength of a forged wheel, yet it only weighs 8LB 14OZ. That’s half the weight of an aluminum wheel.

Moose Utility Division Introduces Carbon Fiber Atv/utv Wheel

It’s built tough with a load rating of 1300lbs and is available in 4-136 and 4-136 bolt patterns. Keep in mind, the wheel does require carbon specific lug nuts that are offered by Moose.

MSRP:  $779.95 ($29.95 for the lug nuts)

See more at your local Moose dealer, or visit online at www.mooseutilities.com 

