X-Factor Xtreme Balance Stabilizer SBT

The Xtreme Balance Stabilizer SBT is a clean and slick stabilizer, well engineered from front to back. It’s built with Sound Block Technology (SBT) to live up to the highest standards of vibration dampening, sound control, and lifetime durability.

Do you remember the impact rubber dampeners made when bow companies started adding them to their risers and limbs? That’s exactly what you’ll get here on the front end of these stabilizers.

X-Factor also uses a Thermosetting Polymer Epoxy on all their bars. It’s the same material used in golf clubs.

Instead of a screw-on weight design for adding weight to the bar, this concept allows you to slide the weights on and be held in place by the rubber dampener out front. It’s a slick way to ensure everything stays exactly where you want it. No more coming loose at the worse possible time.

The bar is offered in 6″ ($79.99), 8″ ($79.99), 9″ ($104.99), 10″ ($118.99), 12 ($135.99).

Check them out at www.xfactoroutdoors.com.