X-Factor Xtreme Balance Stabilizer SBT

The demand for a better quality stabilizer is what drove the owner of X-Factor to deliver a new line of gear for archers and bowhunters. It’s a lineup of archery accessories that has experienced substantial growth in recent years, and for good reason.
Meet the man behind the mission, Todd Williams, and how he came about developing the line of X-Factor stabilizers and accessories below.
“I’m an aerospace engineer and a pro archer of 42 years,” says Williams. “After getting tired of China-made products breaking and wearing out on me in the field, I decided to correct all the issues I was having with accessories on my bow. So in 2006, I started X-Factor Outdoor Products with one thing in mind – solve the issues I was having with my archery accessories.”
The company did just that. They started with just 4 products. Sixteen years later, and they’re now offering 152 products, all American made and backed with a lifetime guarantee.
“I did not want to be just another me-too company, so everything we develop is cutting edge and fixes issues with similar products in the industry,” says Williams. “That’s why our products create so much buzz each year at the ATA show; and that’s why they’ve been so popular in stores like Walmart, Bass Pro, and many others.”
Xtreme Balance Stabilizer SBT
The Xtreme Balance Stabilizer SBT is a clean and slick stabilizer, well engineered from front to back. It’s built with Sound Block Technology (SBT) to live up to the highest standards of vibration dampening, sound control, and lifetime durability.
Do you remember the impact rubber dampeners made when bow companies started adding them to their risers and limbs? That’s exactly what you’ll get here on the front end of these stabilizers.
X-Factor also uses a Thermosetting Polymer Epoxy on all their bars. It’s the same material used in golf clubs.
Instead of a screw-on weight design for adding weight to the bar, this concept allows you to slide the weights on and be held in place by the rubber dampener out front. It’s a slick way to ensure everything stays exactly where you want it. No more coming loose at the worse possible time.
The bar is offered in 6″ ($79.99), 8″ ($79.99), 9″ ($104.99), 10″ ($118.99), 12 ($135.99).
Check them out at www.xfactoroutdoors.com.