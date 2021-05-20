Lancaster Archery Launches New Foundation

The leadership at Lancaster Archery Supply introduces the Lancaster Archery Foundation – a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “provide resources to grow, educate, and develop athletes in competitive archery.”
PJ Reilly sat down with Foundation President Rob Kaufhold to talk about the foundation, and how it will help grow the sport of archery…
According to foundation president Rob Kaufhold, the foundation’s core activities will be to offer scholarship grants to schools with established programs for archery as a competitive sport, and grants to nonprofit clubs and organizations looking to improve their facilities or increase their programming to expand participation in competitive archery.
“It is our greatest wish to make resources and information available to allow archers to pursue their passion for the sport through their lives,” Kaufhold said. “Especially as it relates to balancing the realities of education, occupation and family priorities in living ‘an archery life.”
The key to the foundation’s mission is its focus on competitive archery. Whether it’s 3D, indoor target, outdoor target, field archery or any of the other disciplines, the foundation seeks to boost participation in competitive archery.
For Rob Kaufhold, the foundation’s mission is personal. After winning the U.S. National Championship as a high school senior in 1978, Kaufhold attended James Madison University on an archery scholarship.
Through his schooling, Kaufhold earned degrees in business management and marketing, which guided him as he launched Lancaster Archery Supply in 1983 after graduation.
As the business grew over the years, Lancaster Archery Supply’s contributions to, and efforts to promote, the sport of archery also expanded. Now, with the launching of the 501(c)(3) foundation’s website – lancasterarcheryfoundation.org – Rob and Carole Kaufhold are inviting schools and clubs to apply for grants.
They’re also opening up the opportunity to contribute to the foundation. Anyone can go to the foundation’s website and make a donation, or LAS customers can contribute every time they make a purchase.
The foundation will be the beneficiary of a “round-up” program, which will allow LAS customers to round up their purchases at checkout to even dollar amounts. The difference between their total purchase and the even dollar amount will go to the foundation and its efforts.
The Lancaster Archery Foundation is run by a volunteer board of directors, so contributions to the foundation go toward its charitable efforts and operating expenses.
For more information on the foundation, or to learn about its programs and mission, go to lancasterarcheryfoundation.org.