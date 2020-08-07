Fathers in the Field Meeting America’s Greatest Crisis

One of the most needed programs to ever hit the outdoor industry is Fathers in the Field. Some of the greatest men I know are invested in this life-changing program designed to mentor fatherless boys.
Fathers in the Field, a 501c3 charitable organization whose mission is, “To rekindle and establish the spirit of boys who have been abandoned by their fathers; mentoring them one-on-one in life skills through outdoor activities, and by sharing a Christian understanding of our Heavenly Father’s love and sacrifice for His children,” is pleased to announce publication of the new book The Great American Rescue Mission.
The Great American Rescue Mission, authored by outdoor industry veteran and Fathers in the Field founder, John Smithbaker, takes a deep look into the leading societal issue that is destroying America’s families and eroding the very fabric of the country — fatherlessness and the growing epidemic of generational fatherlessness.
Smithbaker, who was abandoned by his own father at an early age, lays out the personal and societal dangers of fatherlessness to our society and our country as a whole, and explains how the Fathers in the Field ministry, with the support of local churches and volunteer mentors, is making positive changes in the lives of abandoned boys across the nation.
Considering that 50-percent of American children (over 25 million kids under 18 years of age) are growing up without fathers in the home, the organization’s central mission to “Defend the cause of the fatherless…” (Isaiah 1:17) is daunting, yet achievable, as Fathers in the Field mentors prove every day through the nurturing and guidance they provide to their young Field Buddies.
“The Great American Rescue Mission is about hope in the midst of an existential crisis facing our beloved nation,” said author John Smithbaker. “We believe there is always hope if we, as a church, will follow the biblical mandate to rescue the fatherless in their time of great need. The truth is that the family is losing the battle in America today and things are not trending up. Courageous, committed, and heroic Christian men and women, in and through the local church, must join us if we are to stem the tide of generational fatherlessness that is eroding American exceptionalism every day.”
The Great American Rescue Mission is available for purchase direct from Fathers in the Field. To learn more about the Fathers in the Field ministry and how you can become involved or help this important cause, visit FathersintheField.com.
About Fathers in the Field
Founded on the biblical directive to “Defend the cause of the fatherless…” (Isaiah 1:17), the Fathers in the Field ministry works with churches across the U.S. to connect dedicated Christian mentors with fatherless boys who, through example, guidance, and engagement with outdoor lifestyle activities, achieve three key goals: FAITH (Demonstrate to boys that they have a Father in Heaven who created, loves and cares for them, and will never forsake them), Fatherhood (Demonstrate fatherly love and commitment, to repair broken spirits and prepare the foundation for future fatherhood), Forgiveness (Share the need for boys to forgive the failings of their earthly fathers, as our Heavenly Father forgives His children in Christ).