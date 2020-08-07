Fathers in the Field Meeting America’s Greatest Crisis

One of the most needed programs to ever hit the outdoor industry is Fathers in the Field. Some of the greatest men I know are invested in this life-changing program designed to mentor fatherless boys.

Fathers in the Field, a 501c3 charitable organization whose mission is, “To rekindle and establish the spirit of boys who have been abandoned by their fathers; mentoring them one-on-one in life skills through outdoor activities, and by sharing a Christian understanding of our Heavenly Father’s love and sacrifice for His children,” is pleased to announce publication of the new book The Great American Rescue Mission.

The Great American Rescue Mission, authored by outdoor industry veteran and Fathers in the Field founder, John Smithbaker, takes a deep look into the leading societal issue that is destroying America’s families and eroding the very fabric of the country — fatherlessness and the growing epidemic of generational fatherlessness.