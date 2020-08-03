Hunter Safety System Introduces the Shadow

At a mere 27 oz., the new Shadow is the lightest harness in the Hunter Safety System line. Like all Hunter Safety System harnesses, the Shadow features a comfortable fit design and tactical release buckles so that it goes on easy and has no dangling straps or weave-through buckles.

It can be worn over lightweight clothes or underneath cold weather gear for all season use. Whether you are a seasoned hunter or just entering the market, the Shadow is a great harness.

“The Shadow harness is our most economical harness, but it still retains the quality customers have come to expect from Hunter Safety System,” said Joe Laseter, sales manager. “We believe it is the best harness available at this price point.”