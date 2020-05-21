Reliable Commercial Test for CWD Prions in Deer Scents Exists, Is in Wide Use

Ramsey, MN- A commercially available test that can be used to analyze deer urine for the presence of CWD prions before its distribution to the public has been in use by Wildlife Research Center® and Tink’s® for a year, and most of the major scent companies are also adopting this technology in 2020.

Real Time Quaking Induced Conversion, RT-QuIC ™ for short, is a proven and reliable method for detecting the misfolded proteins that cause CWD.