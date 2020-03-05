Leather for Your Longbeard

I love leather goods. It really doesn’t matter what it is, it always seems to be better in genuine leather. And it’s certainly true for turkey gear and accessories. That’s why the leather turkey call pouch from Mordecai Leather caught my eye.
It’s the kind of turkey gear that you’ll hold close throughout the years of chasing turkeys, as well as pass down from generation to generation.
Sure, you could just use the cheap, plastic call case that comes standard with most calls, but if you want to up your game, you really ought to give these leather call pouches a look.
Mordecai Leather got started in 2014 when Cody Mordecai was looking for a call pouch to replace the noisy, plastic call cases that came with the purchase of a call.
He ordered a small section of leather and made his own, and it actually turned out really nice.
It was a one-and-done deal until his hunting buddies and social media friends saw the call pouch he wore around his neck, and the demand for more began.
“I enjoy making these because every single one is somewhat different, says Mordecai. “Full-grain leather is the outer layer of the cow and therefore has the most characteristics.”
“It shows brands, barbed wire scars, bug bites, etc. Therefore each piece tells a tale of life in the pasture.”
Mordecai hopes that people out there who have these pouches will realize they have something unique, that can be passed down to future generations.
These leather call pouches sell for $55. Check them out at @mordecaileather on Instagram.