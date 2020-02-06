by

The cooler industry has grown far beyond what we might have ever imagined decades ago when we were lugging around heavy old-school coolers, or the cheap, lightweight plastic and foam coolers that were so readily available. But does the premium cooler market need another player in the game? The crew at Arctic Zone seemed to think so as they introduced their all-new Titan Deep Freeze Coolers. Here’s a closer look…

These rotomolded premium Titan ice chests are available in 20Q and 55Q models, to keep you cool and covered, regardless of whether you need something for the truck, or a larger cooler for camp.

The Titan Deep Freeze 20 Quart High Performance Roto Cooler has Microban antimicrobial protection built right into it and is constructed with a premium blend of thick polyurethane insulation that maximizes ice retention for up to 4 days.

What is Microban?

Microban is built-in protection that is guaranteed to last the lifetime of the product. It not only helps to prevent the build-up of bacterial odors and stains, but also makes the cooler easier to clean. And depending on what you’re keeping in your cooler, you know bacteria and odor can be quick to ruin your favorite cooler. The Titan was built to prevent such issues to keep your cooler looking – and smelling – good as new.

How It’s Built

The cooler is built tough with a uni-body rotomolded construction that can take a beating. It has a 360° rubber gasket to keep a solid seal, and it’s built with heavy-duty, corrosion resistant T-latches that provide a tight seal as well to keep the cold inside.

Other features include an oversized drain, anti-skid feet and an integrated fish ruler on the top lid. And in case you’re wondering if it’s grizzly bear proof – they’ve got you covered there as well. The Titan Deep Freeze Roto Cooler is certified bear resistant by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee, allowing you to enjoy nature and know that your food or fresh catch will be waiting for you when you get back.

Check out more from Arctic Zone and Titan Deep Freeze coolers at www.arcticzone.com.