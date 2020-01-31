TenPoint Vengent S440 Crossbow Wins Best New Product

by

TenPoint Crossbow Technologies, manufacturer of the industry’s first safe crossbow de-cocking system, is pleased to announce the company’s all-new Vengent S440 crossbow was voted Best Hunting Accessory by outdoor retailers at the recently concluded Big Rock Sports Outdoor Expo in Nashville, TN.

“We are honored that among 16 categories and more than 150 products our new Vengent crossbow was voted best new product by outdoor retailers from across the country,” said CEO Rick Bednar. “As the ACUslide safe de-cocking system came to life, we knew it would revolutionize the industry and the feedback we have received thus far has only strengthened that belief.”

The most noticeable feature of the Vengent S440 is the NEW ACUslide – the industry’s first silent cocking, safe de-cocking system. The ACUslide allows you to safely de-cock the crossbow by simply backwinding the handle, and unlike other de-cocking systems on the market, stop at any point without the fear of bow damage, injury, or losing control. Take a closer look at the TenPoint Vengent S440 crossbow in the video below…

Specs on the TenPoint Vengent S440 Crossbow

Measuring only 5.8-inches wide (cocked) and shooting up to 440 feet-per-second, the Vengent S440 is the company’s fastest and narrowest forward draw crossbow ever designed. It’s 35 inches in length (without foot stirrup). It has a 14″ power stroke and up to 166 foot pounds of kinetic energy. The Vengent S440 weighs in at 7.7 pounds and works with the ACUslide cocking/de-cocking system. It’s priced at $2049.99

How the ACUslide System Works

The video below gives a closer look at how the new silent and safe cocking and de-cocking system works on the 2020 lineup of TenPoint crossbows.

For more information on TenPoint’s premium crossbows featuring the new ACUslide system, including the all-new Viper S400 and Vapor RS470, visit www.tenpointcrossbows.com.