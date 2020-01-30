CenterPoint CP400 Crossbow is New and Improved for 2020

by

The engineers at CenterPoint Archery have made new and innovative improvements to the CP400 Crossbow for 2020, including a silent cranking device as well as a new camouflage pattern and the addition of arrows with lighted nocks.

In 2019, the CP400 launched onto the scene by incorporating licensed HeliCoil Technology at an attainable price for a much larger population of hunters and shooters. The compact crossbow measures just 6 inches axle to axle when fully cocked and shoots a staggering 400 feet per second. “We took revolutionary performance and classic CenterPoint Archery elements and built upon it,” said Kevin Casey, Product Manager for CenterPoint Archery. “For 2020, we added a silent cranking device that delivers a smooth and effortless cocking sequence. We also worked with our partners at True Timber to incorporate the abstract Strata pattern into the bow. The result is a premium bow that most hunters can afford.”

CP400 Crossbow Specifications

The new CP400, complete with the Silent Cranking Device, is 6 inches axle to axle when fully cocked, and measures anywhere from 31.5 inches to 34 inches in length with the adjustable stock. Shooting at 400 feet per second with a 400-grain arrow, the CP400 weighs a mere 7 pounds and has 142-foot pounds of kinetic energy. The bow also carries a CNC- machined cam system, aluminum rails and an anti-dry fire / auto safety wrapped in a limited 5-year warranty. Out of the box it includes CP400 Select Arrows, Exclusive CP400 Silent Cranking Device, Folding Stirrup, Quiver and Quiver Bracket, and Rail Lube. MSRP for the CP400 with Silent Cranking Device is $999.99 and is available in True Timber Strata Camo for CenterPoint Archery.

CP400 Accessories

Also available to CP400 fans is a lineup of accessories specific to the crossbow including the new silent cranking device for the previous CP400 model, providing an 80% reduction in draw weight, new CP400 select arrows with lighted nocks in a 3 pack, a narrow soft case, and the CP400 select arrows 6 pack.

About CenterPoint Archery

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, CenterPoint Archery was launched in 2016 and is a well-known and reputable manufacturer for high quality, affordable crossbows and accessories as well as youth and adult archery products. For more information visit centerpointarchery.com.