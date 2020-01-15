Outdoor Edge Knock-Off Found at ATA Show

by

The 2020 ATA show brought plenty of great new products to the market for hunters and outdoorsmen. However, it appears that not all the products on display came abut in an honest fashion, according to the folks at Outdoor Edge. On January 14, 2020, the Denver based knife company filed a patent infringement complaint in Colorado Federal Court against American Outdoor Brands Corporation for a replaceable razor blade knife that Outdoor Edge President, David Bloch designed and first brought to market in 2013. Outdoor Edge’s patented RazorSafeTM series of knives feature both fixed blade and folding knife models with a proprietary replaceable razor blade and blade support system that offers increased strength with safe, easy blade changes at the push of a button. Outdoor Edge’s RazorSafeTM knife series has been distributed worldwide for over seven years and has been extremely popular with hunters and outdoor enthusiasts.

The complaint asserts that one of the new knives American Outdoor Brands displayed for sale at the Archery Trade Association Show in Indianapolis, January 9-11, 2020, under the “Old Timer” brand infringes several Outdoor Edge patents. “Outdoor Edge is a leading knife brand focused on innovation and bringing exciting new products to market”, says Outdoor Edge’s, David Bloch. “We work closely with our intellectual property attorneys to file patent applications on each significant new product and will aggressively enforce our patent rights against any competitor who copies our ideas and infringes our patents.”

Outdoor Edge has been granted exclusive rights to 62 inventions or designs in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Germany, France, and China. More specifically, Outdoor Edge owns seven U.S. Utility Patents, 29 U.S. De-sign Patents, two Chinese Utility Models, and 24 Design Registrations in various for-eign countries. Currently, Outdoor Edge has 12 patent applications pending in the U.S. with many more planned.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation markets and distributes more than 18 consum-er brands including Smith and Wesson, Thompson Center, Battenfeld Technologies and the Old Timer, Schrade, Uncle Henry, Bubba and Smith and Wesson knife brands.