The snow is finally starting to fly across much of the country, delivering tough conditions along our roads, driveways parking lots. Are you prepared for the winter months? Do you have the equipment to keep life rolling, even as the snow piles up around the home or farm? If you’ve got a snow plow for your ATV, you’re good to go. If not, you really need to consider adding one to your equipment this year as you battle the winter months. Let’s take a closer look at the Moose Utilities Snow Plow, the best of the best in equipment to keep your driveway clear through the winter months.

Moose Utilities Matte Finish County Plow

This plow has been completely redesigned with an all-new matte, powder coated finish. The plow features a wing design and blade that guides snow up and away from the surface you’re clearing for greater efficiency. The height measures 26″ tall, with the plow tapering down to 16″ at the end. It features a standard rubber plow flap designed to keep snow from blowing up and over the blade and into your face. It’s a user-friendly design that eliminates the mess that comes with other plows.

The plow is made in the USA and ranges in price from $299.95-$381.95.

Moose Utilities V-Plow

The V-Plow is pretty much an ATV snow plow on steroids. It’s big, beefy and built to do work. It comes in two sizes – 72″ and 82″, with blade heights tapering up from the center of the blades to increase plow capacity. It’s designed with adjustability built in. Say goodbye to limited options and plowing positions.The V-Plow has adjustable blades for a variety of plowing positions.. And a hydraulic turn kit upgrade allows for automatic blade positioning.

It features a strong matte powder coat finish for years of use at home or around the farm. Rubber flaps also come standard on all V-Plows.

What size machine do you need for the V-Plow?

This is no lightweight plow, so don’t think you can put it to work on your lightweight machine. It’s recommended for any ATV/UTV size 700cc and up. The V-Plow is priced at $699.95.

These plows are made in the USA. Be sure to check them out at www.mooseutilities.com.