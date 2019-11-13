U-Slide Bow Holder Minimizes Movement in the Treestand

by

What’s holding your bow? That was the question that caught my eye when I first came across U-Slide and the slogan they use to promote their bow holder. I’m always on the lookout for gear to help me stay more organized in the treestand while deer hunting, so I had to give this one a closer look. What I found was the U-Slide Bow Holder, a slick little bow holder/hanger that allows you to hang your bow right where you want it, minimizing movement in the treestand.

Most bow hangers out there hold your bow by the top limb or cam. You simply hang it from the hook, hanger, or other device. U-Slide was designed to securely hold your bow by the bottom limb and features an adjustable arm so you can position your bow close to your body to cut down on any movement. No more getting busted with the long reach to pull your bow from the hook. I can’t count the number of times I’ve been picked off by deer as I was reaching up for my bow. The U-Slide allows you to place your bow right at your side, by your legs, or wherever you want, for minimal movement in the treestand.

The U-Slide seems to be built pretty tough. It’s got a black powder coat across the entire unit, so you can leave it out in the elements without it getting rusty and making all the noise that goes with rusty, crusty treestand gear.

It has a CNC machined tapered self-starting screw to make getting it started into the tree a cinch.

The U-Slide worked well for my compound bow as well as my longbow, so it’s got the versatility to keep whatever bow you carry easily accessible when the shot opportunity arises.

One of the slickest features of this bow holder is that it can be used in the treestand, as mentioned above, but also works equally well as a ground blind bow holder, or a bow holder for the shooting range.

You simply “screw-drive” it down into the ground for a ground bow holder when hunting from the confines of the ground blind, or while you’re out back practicing on the target range in the yard.

Each arm measures approximately 12”, for an overall length of approximately 24” when fully extended.

The U-Slide is 100% American Made and sells for $25.00. Check it out at www.u-slide.com.