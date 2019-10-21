Rinehart Jimmy Big Tine Target Delivers Realistic Practice

by

The all-new Jimmy Big Tine target is the latest in the Woodland collection of targets from Rinehart targets. The Woodland series is being touted as a target line that provides rock solid performance and realism at a price that most hunters can handle. I had a chance to take a closer look at the Jimmy Big Tine for myself recently, and I honestly like what I found with this target. Here’s a closer look at what you’ll get with this target.

If you’ve ever shopped Rinehart targets, you know they are on the high end when it comes to price. They are some of the best targets ever created, but you will pay for that quality and durability. The price can be enough to make some archers look for a more budget-friendly option. So Rinehart decided to cover that end of the market as well. They’re doing so through their Woodland target series. These targets offer a more affordable foam body with the the same long-lasting signature foam replaceable insert that made their targets popular. It’s pretty much the best of both worlds.

With several of my younger boys shooting a crossbow these days, I was hoping the Jimmy Big Tine target would withstand shots from our high-speed crossbows on the range. It’s advertised that it can handle both compound bows and crossbows, but I had my doubts. However, after slinging arrows from some of the fastest crossbows on earth at the Jimmy Big Tine target, I was impressed at its stopping power.

I also like that this target is nice and compact. It’s easy to tote around the range or pack on the ATV or back of the truck when you want to move it. But even better, it makes for a more realistic target. It’s more lifelike in size to the deer we have here in the south. I hate practicing on a big jumbo 3D deer target before season that makes the live deer I encounter during the season look super small. This target presents a nice size option, in my opinion.

Like most all the Rinehart targets, the Jimmy Big Tine target has legs that are built into the body. This is a huge plus for me. I hate dealing with legs that wobble, break, or easily fall off. Other than slapping the head and neck on the target, there’s no assembly required on this one. It goes up quick and easy. It stands up straight and solid without teeter-tottering on the stakes like a lot of the poorly designed targets on the market.

As the name implies, it’s got an impressive rack that sits atop its head. It’s pretty much the buck that every whitetail hunter dreams about in the off-season. The antler system installs easily and stays in place. You simply slide the antler base into the slot and run a plastic pin/tube through the hole to keep it where you want it. Say goodbye to antlers that fall off with every shot.

The target’s height is 48 inches and it’s length is 40 inches. It best simulates a deer in the 100 pound range. So despite, it’s big tines, it more realistically represents that big fat doe that you’re sure to encounter at some point throughout the season.

The target can handle broadheads or field points and sells for $169.99.

See more on the complete line of targets from Rinehart at www.rinehart3d.com.