Arrow Penetration: Why are Some Arrows Better Than Others?

When it comes to arrow penetration, Easton has continued to be out front in technology and design for some of the best penetrating arrows ever built. Their Axis arrows were introduced in 2004 and have emerged as one of the best all-around arrows for bowhunters looking to maximize penetration to take down big game. Although Axis utilizes made-in-USA carbon for increased durability and speed, most of the hunting-camp talk centers on their ability to out penetrate regular arrows.

So how do they do it? What makes an arrow penetrate better?

The Axis micro profile reduces friction both in flight and through the animal. That increases downrange speed and penetration going through the target. “It penetrates deeper as the shaft passes through with less friction behind the broadhead channel” said Gary Cornum, Marketing Manager for Easton. “Millions of successful hunts testify to the awesome effectiveness of a simple concept that equates to more downed big game—it’s like magnum ammunition for your bow” Cornum said. The small diameter also means that Axis arrows fly much better in crosswinds than regular carbon arrows. That means broadheads will find the aim-point more often in the field.

Axis is widely distributed across the nation and is found in virtually every pro shop. Axis comes in spine sizes ranging from 700 to 260 to fit any bowhunter and is available in the NEW Axis SPT for lower poundage bows.

