Emergency Descender for Treestand Hunters

At a suggested retail price of only $50, the Emergency Descender is an affordable, simple, life-saving system every hunter should own and use.
Features at a glance:
- Immediately lowers you down easily in case of a fall
- Automatic, friction-based and controlled-rate decent
- Up to 25-feet high
- 120- to 300-pound weight capacity
- One-time use only
- Harness must meet ASTM standards for full-body harness
Brodie Swisher
