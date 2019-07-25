Emergency Descender for Treestand Hunters

A number of hunters continue to experience serious injury, as well as death, each year as a result of treestand accidents. Treestand safety is of the utmost importance. It can’t be preached enough. One company, Primal Treestands, is even taking things to a whole new level with the introduction of their Emergency Descender. This patented system is engineered to be rugged, compact and easy to use. It can be used with the hunter’s current full-body safety harness, as long as the harness meets ASTM standards for a fall-arrest system. The weight range for users is 120 to 300 pounds.

The Emergency Descender is small enough to fit into a coat or safety harness pocket, weighs less than 2 pounds and allows the hunter to be attached to a tree at 25 feet from the ground.

At a suggested retail price of only $50, the Emergency Descender is an affordable, simple, life-saving system every hunter should own and use.

How much is your life worth? Get down easily with the Emergency Descender, and hunt again tomorrow.

Features at a glance: