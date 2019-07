by

As the crossbow industry continues to boom, broadhead manufacturers continue to build better broadheads suited specifically for these high performance crossbows. Rocky Mountain is one such company, having recently introduced its new cut-on-contact crossbow broadhead for 2019; the Rocky Mountain First Cut-X. The First Cut-X gives the performance of a high-end crossbow broadhead with a killer price at just $19.99 per 3-pack.

How it’s Built

Each First Cut-X broadhead is 100% spin tested for enhanced precision and unbeatable, field-point accuracy. This is the perfect 4-blade fixed broadhead for any high-energy, ultra-efficient crossbow. The compact design is tough as nails with an aerodynamic fixed-blade silhouette that flies true even at speeds in excess of 420 FPS!

First Cut-X Features and Specifications

100 Grain

Cut-on-Contact Main Blade

22/64″ Aluminum Ferrule

.060″ Thick Main Blade

.030″ Thick Bleeder Blade

1 1/8″ x 3/4″ Cutting Diameter

Backed by Rocky Mountain’s 40 years of broadhead technology, the First Cut-X is designed to deliver lethal results every time.