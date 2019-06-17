Kentucky Crossbow Season Extended

by

Crossbow hunting opportunities continue to expand across the country with new states adding opportunities and expanding seasons. Kentucky is one of the latest to increase opportunities with a recent move to expand the deer hunting season for crossbow hunters this fall.

The Associated Press reports that deer hunters in Kentucky are getting a longer crossbow season, after a proposal to expand the season went into effect May 31.

The new crossbow season will open the third Saturday in September and close the third Monday in January. This year it’s Sept. 21 to Jan. 20.

A statement from the state Fish and Wildlife Department says the longer season is a way to tap into the popularity of crossbow hunting in recent years. The state agency says overharvesting is not a concern as bag limits are in place.

The new regulation also allows all youth hunters 15 and younger to hunt deer with a crossbow during the entire archery season. The archery season for deer starts the first Saturday in September and ends the third Monday in January.