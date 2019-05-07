Hunter’s Blend: Can You Hunt Without First Drinking Coffee?

by

Hunting and coffee seem to go together quite naturally. In fact, some hunters simply won’t head to the woods without first drinking a cup of coffee. It’s a hunting camp staple. Coffee and hunting just go together. So it’s cool to see a coffee company led by hunters for hunters. That’s what you’ll find with Hunter’s Blend, a line of coffee developed by Hemisphere Coffee Roasters. The company recently released their latest offering, Black Powder Roast. Hunter’s Blend Black Powder Roast is a dark roast blend, carefully fused with some of the finest Central American and East Asian beans available. The company is proud to have cultivated unique relationships with the coffee bean growers in these regions. Roasted from direct trade sourced green coffee, and like all Hunter’s Blend Coffee, they shake the hand of the farmer – literally.

“We’ve had great response to the launch of Hunter’s Blend Original Roast last year, and we’re excited to expand the line to offer even more variety in the series,” said Paul Kurtz, Co-Owner of Hemisphere Coffee Roasters. “Coffee makes the hunting world go ‘round and our new great-tasting Black Powder Roast will help get hunters up and into the woods.”

When you choose to shop Hunter’s Blend Coffee, you are not only purchasing superior coffee, you are also supporting the hunting community and way of life. Hemisphere Coffee Roasters understands most coffee importers view the world differently than the hunting community, often supporting lobbyist who work against Second Amendment rights. Hunter’s Blend stands for something different, and they want hunters to raise their mugs together now to coffee with a purpose!

Roasted in small batches in the company’s own facility in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the new Black Powder Roast is available in a 12oz. Whole Bean or Ground bag, with a retail price of $13.50.

To find out more about the Hunter’s Blend, created by hunters for hunters, visit: huntersblendcoffee.com.