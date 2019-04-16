by

As hunters, we’re always on the search for the best of the best in protection from ticks, mosquitoes and other bugs and insects. With insect-based diseases running rampant these days, it’s of the utmost importance that you protect yourself when you’re in the wild. One new product that we recently came across is a repellent called, Proven Insect Repellent. It was designed by a company that was eager to take a healthier approach to the products we use for repelling insects. They wanted to avoid toxic ingredients common with many other DEET-based repellents. The company doesn’t think hunters and outdoorsmen should have to choose between the risk of disease and the risk of putting harmful chemicals on their bodies. And that’s how the Proven Insect Repellent came to be. It was developed to be a DEET-free and highly effective insect-repelling spray to keep irritating and disease-carrying bugs away.

What does it repel?

Proven works on mosquitoes, ticks, black flies, no-see-ums and more. Better yet, it provides 12-hour protection so you can hunt with confidence throughout the day knowing you’re covered.

It’s also odorless, so you’re not spooking game with the obnoxious smell of bug spray that’s so common in many other products.

Proven is proudly made in the USA by EPA-approved factories, so you can rest easy knowing you’ve got a safe product.

Other Features Include:

Highly-effective & health-conscious insect repellent

Safe for babies (2 months +)

12 – 14-hour protection

Recommended by EPA, CDC, WHO, and several European and American government agencies as an effective and safe bug repellent for children and pregnant women

PROVEN uses Saltidin (Picaridin), a patented ingredient.

For more information on how to protect yourself from ticks, mosquitoes, and more, as well as to see the Proven product, visit www.provenrepellent.com.