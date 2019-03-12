Outdoorsmans Spur 50 Backpack Offers More Versatility in the Backcountry

by

The crew at Outdoorsmans is proud to introduce the new Spur 50 backpack. The Spur 50 is designed to carry what the hunter needs to get the job done, in a lighter and more compact system. At the heart of the pack is a lightweight 18.25” external frame that is designed to fit hunters of all sizes.

The Spur 50 was designed with several side pockets which allows hunters to store things they often use in these pockets so they don’t have to waste time and energy looking for things like optics. The pack comes with a padded optics pocket and a tripod pocket so backcountry hunters can quickly get to their glass and tripod when they want to glass game.

Better yet, the pack converts to a meat hauler after you make the kill. The entire pack can quickly and easily be removed from the frame so the pack frame can be used to haul meat after a successful hunt.

The Spur 50 has plenty of room with 3,000 cubic inches of storage space and weighs in at a mere six pounds.

“This pack was designed for the hunter who wants to pack light on a weekend hunt or a day trip where a bulky pack isn’t necessary,” said Jake Rush from the Outdoorsmans. “This pack is tough as nails and lightweight, which is something a weekend hunter needs when hunting close to the trail or off the beaten path.”

The Outdoorsmans Spur 50 sells for $349.99. Check it out at www.outdoorsmans.com