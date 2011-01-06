New Archery Products FOC Crossbow Broadhead

by

New Archery Products (NAP) has long been considered one of the most reliable and innovative manufacturers of broadheads with long time favorites like the Thunderhead, Nitron and Spitfire. New for 2011, however, they are taking it to another level with their Crossbow Freakin’ Outrageous Cut. The FOC features a whopping 3” cutting diameter and is designed for today’s modern crossbows that can exceed speeds of 400 feet per second. The FOC weighs 170 grains which brings the weight forward balance to an ideal 15-20% without the use of a special insert. If you are a crossbow user and are looking for an aggressive broadhead for 2011, look no further than the FOC by NAP! Watch this video to learn more.