Countless bowhunters swear off a variety of broadheads every year simply because they don’t fly like their field points.

“Do they fly like a field point?”

It’s the million dollar question for bowhunters searching for the deadliest broadhead they can find. However, when a lot of these guys realize that a head flies a bit different than their field point, they immediately move on to the next broadhead. Sadly many quality broadheads are discarded or overlooked as an option and never find a place in the quiver simply because they don’t impact right next to a field point arrow.

However, with a quick and simple tuning method, these broadheads can fly much like a field point. Here’s a look at how to tune broadhead tune your bow.

How to Broadhead Tune Your Bow Quick and Simple

Watch the video below for a look at how to broadhead tune your bow…

As you can see in the video above, tuning a broadhead to your bow is as simple as making slight adjustments to your arrow rest.

Unlike when we sight our bow in – where we chase our arrow with our sight pins – when it comes to tuning for a broadhead, we’ll move the arrow rest the opposite direction of where our arrow impacts. If the arrow is shooting left, we make a slight move to the right with our arrow rest. If the arrow impacts high, we move the rest down and so on. Just remember, “opposites attract” when it comes to how to broadhead tune your bow. You simply move the arrow rest opposite of where the arrow impacts.

How it Looks in the Field

Start with shooting a field point at 20 yards. Your field point is likely right on the money since you’ve likely already got it dialed in. But your broadhead is impacting 3 inches to the right.

You simply move your arrow rest back to the left. Remember, it’s a very slight adjustment.

Now shoot the same again. Field point followed by broadhead. You should see that your broadhead is now shooting back to the left. If it’s not right with your field point, make another adjustment. With these slight adjustments, you can basically walk your broadhead back to where it meets up with the field point.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to shoot some of the baddest broadheads on the market this season. Take the time to tune your broadheads and ensure they are dialed in for optimal performance. It’s a simple chore that’ll allow you to hunt with confidence and notch more tags this season.