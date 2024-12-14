Big Buck Roundup Week 14

It seems like we are really in the dog days of the season, and some of us are still grinding it out, while others have flat-out given up. It has been a long season, and there have been some studs hit the ground. Unfortunately, that isn’t the way it went for everyone, but if it was easy, then chasing big bucks wouldn’t be as fun as it is. Take a look at what we have in this week’s roundup.
Taking a trip down to South Texas, Hanes was able to place a perfect arrow on this buck, expiring him in a mere 5 seconds. Known for near-perfect accuracy, he had no issue making the fatal shot.
A long-awaited 3-year quest finally came to an end on this buck who Campbell named Bowser. Scoring in well over 200 inches, this is a buck of a lifetime that will be hard to top.
While we don’t post many, the few Canada bucks we do post are pretty dang big! This one coming out of Manitoba is super tall, has deep splits, and a heck of a lot of character.
It is surreal to have a story come together after years and years of trail cam history. Pics dating back to 2020, when he was believed to be 5+ at the time, made for some interesting headgear. He had numerous encounters with the buck this season before he could seal the deal.
This Texas brute has a massive frame that all of us hunters dream about. This buck read the script, and he made a great shot which made for an easy track in the daylight to recover this whitetail.
On the first morning sit of the trip, he was offered a perfect 20 yard shot on this bruiser, one of the biggest Texas deer he’s ever taken! This deer is a brute, and the Drury Outdoors team is on fire this year!
After gaining permission to this piece the spring before, he could tell it was going to be a great piece. After doing a bunch of habitat work and long sits, he caught up to this deer one evening as it was the first to come into the plot.
A well-executed spot and stalk put Yarmer in range to get an arrow off on this Kansas giant. He could sneak in thanks to high, favorable winds and terrain features. This buck was caught looking for love as he was bedded down with a doe.
Congratulations to all of the hunters who have been successful this season. Others haven’t tried to take the time to find success in the little things, as it can be hard to see the positive when the season is so slow. Keep an eye out for just a few more weeks of roundups in the future!