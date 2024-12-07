Big Buck Roundup Week 13

Despite the cold temperatures that may keep us out of the woods, the deer are more active than ever on food sources right now. Right now, big bucks can be patterned easier than ever, and an evening hunt over an ag field may end up being your best hunt of the year.
Being in the service, Wilson was stationed for 7 years overseas, putting a halt to his hunting. Finally being home for a season, he has been hunting hard for months until he went to a piece of public he’d never been to, which paid off big time for him as he was able to harvest his biggest buck.
During a cold evening sit, this mature Illinois buck slipped up in front of Rising, and as you can see in the photo, he placed it perfectly. Being a presence in the hunting industry, he opted to soak this one after a grind of a season, making this one super rewarding.
Multiple encounters with this deer to no avail led to many sleepless nights and dreaming about a chance at a buck like this. Mid-evening, he strolled by with plenty of daylight to spare, and after a bit, he finally presented her with a shot, where it clipped the heart and lungs.
After tagging out in the fall of 2023, this buck showed up on camera, making him a target for 2024. Throughout the year, he made numerous habitat improvements and hung sets for this deer, which ultimately led to the harvest of this magnificent whitetail.
This buck had been shot during the 2024 season and survived until weeks later, when Matt was able to send a perfect shot at 53 yards. The deer ran less than 100 yards before piling up, and the target they named the “Unicorn Buck” was down.
A long season turned into a great season for Cannon when his target buck started coming out of the timber about 100 yards across the field, headed straight from him. He stopped the buck at 34 yards, and the rest was history.
This hunt happened just as fast as we all hope ours do. Shortly after setting up, this buck with an extra beam comes by at 25, however a noise spooked him right on the fringe of his shooting range. He settled his pin, and made his shot count on this unique buck.
This mega out of Oklahoma is an absolute brute of a buck. Many hours in the stand let to an encounter with this giant, and it’s got everything your looking for in a deer.
Soon, season will come to a close in the coming weeks/months in most places, and we will be stuck dreaming about next fall. Stick to the course, and keep grinding because your hunt can change in a matter of seconds.