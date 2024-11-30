Big Buck Roundup Week 12

December is creeping in, which means bucks will soon be looking for the last wave of hot does. Many deer start moving to food sources, which could give you the best opportunity to harvest a late season buck. Stay after them through these cold temps, and you might just get lucky!
After a mostly uneventful morning sit, he decided to get out of the tree since it was freezing. On the way back to the truck, he put a spot and stalk on this stud while it was tending a doe, and made for a great hunt and story.
Coming to Illinois during the rut every year is one of this country music artist’s favorite things to do, and this year paid off with this mature buck. Pulling all day sits for over a week, he was able to finally connect during crunch time.
This buck from the state of Ohio is massive! From the body size, rack and neck, this deer is heavy all around. He was able to make the experience better, as he had his family and friends by his side during the reovery.
After a morning hunt like no other and harvesting 4 does, he kept the ball rolling in the evening by shooting this great buck with split G2’s.
Watching this buck for four years unfolded in a minute as it was within 15 yards before he knew it, and being unsure of the shot he opted to back out. Using a drone, he was able to recover this deer and get legal permission to track and recover this brute.
A North Carolina buck who was known as the Lincoln Legend, was taken down by this lucky hunter. In the local area, this deer was well known by many hunters, which meant the clock was just ticking on who was going to get him. Glance was the guy, and made his shot count on this freak.
This beast of a buck was taken in Kansas by this young hunter. This buck has great mass, tine length, and a huge body. Congratulations on a buck of a lifetime!
It truly doesn’t get any better than hitting the rut in full swing, as Bee was able to do just that in Kansas. Although a little later than normal, he made a perfect shot on this buck and got it all on film.
There have been some great bucks taken in the last few weeks, and while the weather may slow you down, it won’t slow down the deer. They are on their feet more than ever, and some last minute chances before the temperatures dip below freezing are yours to take.