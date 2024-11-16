Big Buck Roundup Week 10

Can you believe we are halfway through November already? Gun season is starting to roll around, and the window for your best chance at your target buck before the orange army rolls in could be closing soon. Like always, get in the woods because you sure can’t kill them from the couch! Here are some of the great bucks that these hunters were able to harvest in the past week.
This seems to be the year of big 8’s, and this one Nebraska buck is a world class whitetail. Sporting a tall frame, and heavy beams, this buck scores just shy of 170 inches, a feat that many deer never come close to.
Growing up, her father was big into hunting which introduced Karmin to the sport, and she has big bucks on the mind ever since. When this 200 inch Wisconsin deer walked into range, she made a perfect shot and created a memory that will stick with her for a lifetime.
In a story of highs and lows, Smith was able to tag this buck after he believed the deer was shot and killed a week before. Staying persistent, he was able to take in all the glory that hunting has to offer as he tags this beautiful unique buck.
This buck had the attention of Glesinger for years, and at 7 years old he decided that this was his target buck. Years of history, and many hours in the stand this year resulted in a BBD as this deer with a wall of tines hit the dirt in Iowa.
Taking a trip to Ohio public land, Tornabene had high expectations for the trek and they turned out to be better than expected when he took down this palmated freak of a buck. The brows are over a foot long, and look like mini moose paddles!
Hunting out of a climber, Krick was able to move around to find the perfect spot on this mature buck. After a few sits and jumping between a few different trees, he found the right one and made it happen.
Hunting in Oklahoma, this tall and tight buck filled Waddell’s second buck tag of the year. This buck came in on a rope straight at him, and the kill shot was well placed, securing him another buck. He is having quite the year!
Hunting whitetails on public land is not an easy feat, yet he is able to make it seem easy every year. Filming for TheHuntingPublic, Ted travels around to many great states in search for mature bucks, and he always seems to find them. Hunting in Iowa, he got it done on this giant old buck.
This impressive Illinois deer was killed by Wells, who is known for his show where he uses primitive tactics to take down all sorts of game while consistently killing giant whitetails in his home state year after year.
The bow kills keep rolling, and the cold fronts are finally starting to move across the U.S. Although the weather leading up to these later weeks in November hasn’t been ideal, many have put in the time and capitalized on opportunities, while others are still hoping to fill that tag in the coming weeks. There is still plenty of time in the season, so stay after it!