Big Buck Roundup Week 9

Any moment now, the rut should be starting in the midwest. For some areas, it has already kicked off! Right about now is the best time to be in the woods, and your best chance at a daylight cruising buck. Sit still, stay alert, and enjoy the chaos that follows.
A goal of Yost’s was to harvest a booner with his bow, and he did just that a few days ago on this brute. Shot in Daviess County, the state of Missouri just continues to produce quality whitetail’s year after year.
Chasing one deer all season can be tough on a person, but he was able to stay consistent on this buck until he finally got the chance to shoot. Numerous encounters throughout October without presenting a shot was a common theme with this buck, but they all slip up at some point. Congratulations on a giant!
Just like many of these bucks on the list, the trail camera history with this buck got O’Bryon out in the woods in early November. Right around now in the midwest is the time to be out, and he took advantage of that as this buck slipped in silent onto a scrape, and a 25 yard shot proved deadly as the buck piled up in a nearby field shortly after the shot.
Shot in Southern Illinois, this buck got caught slipping mid-morning while chasing a doe. Closing in on 200 inches, this giant framed deer was all over Murphy’s cameras in the summer, where he set out this season with hopes of harvesting him. That plan came to fruition a few days ago when he was able to stick an arrow in him at 15 yards.
With the season starting off slow, that did not discourage him from getting out into the woods. A cold november evening and the right spot was the perfect combo, and he double lunged this buck which didn’t run any further than 100 yards before piling up.
A 4-year quest for this buck he called Stickers is finally over. Years of sheds, trail cam photos, sleepless nights and long sits all came together this year for Westerman. A true world class deer coming out of Illinois.
Hunting in Kansas, Keith was able to make his shot count on this freak at 18 yards. After a short 40 yard track job, he recovered this aincient non typical buck.
Coming out of Iowa, this hunter was able to fill his tag on this mainframe 8 pointer with a heck of alot of character. Sporting extra points everywhere, as well as some cool mass and palmation, this really is a unique deer that keeps proving Iowa to be one of the top whitetail states.
Although this buck is from October, we felt like we couldn’t leave a buck of this caliber off this list. Birdsong had been keeping an eye on this buck the past few years, and at 5.5 this fall made him a top target. Slipping in close to his bed and doing a hang and hunt, he was able to capitalize on this giant.
Congratulations to everyone on the list this week, there were some truly remarkable deer taken. That magical switch has flipped, and us hunters seem to have no better chance than the first couple weeks of November to capitalize on a big buck.