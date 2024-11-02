Big Buck Roundup Week 8

After waiting all year long, sweet November is finally here. Cold fronts have started to move in everywhere, getting bucks on their feet. From now until the end of the month, you should try to be in the woods as often as possible, because there is no better time than right now to get out there. Check out these bucks that got killed during late October.
After years of history, and adding 2 drop tines in the summer of 2024, this buck was no doubt on the hit list this year. With cold temperatures moving in in Illinois, the front had this brute on his feet where this hunter was able to capitalize.
Ohio has continued to produce big bucks this year as this slammer of a buck was taken during a morning sit by Mark Dunn. Grossing 230 plus inches, this is definitely one of the biggest archery bucks we’ll see this year!
Known for monster bucks, this Illinois brute is exactly that. This giant mainframe 8 has footlong brows and a deep forked G2, and this buck carries mass all throughout its rack. You can only dream of deer like this one.
Drury outdoors team member, and Iowa resident Darrin Ropp got a photo of this deer in the summer, where he decided this was the one. After wathcing this buck on camera through late summer into the season, he finally daylighted and allowed Darrin to slip into his stand on a perfect wind, where he got his shot and made it count.
This big timber deer from Ohio is absurd, from the brows to the spread, this deer is unbelievable. Bush hunts the hill country in Ohio, where he’s had his eye on this deer for 3 years. Learning this buck’s patterns for three years helped him seal the deal on this bruiser.
At 190 inches, this Illinois buck gave this hunter the slip until he could tag him. After hunting hard all year while self filming, he was able to knock down his second buck of the season, and a stud at that.
Named “Powerline 10”, Bee had history with this buck for 3 years. During the summer, he did numerous habitat improvements and created a sanctuary for the deer, and soon enough the buck was living on his farm. On his second sit, the buck read the script, and he put a great shot on him to close out a 3-year quest.
True giant 8 pointers are hard to find, but here’s one! Pushing 160 inches, bucks like these don’t come around as often as you seen them online. Carr shot this in the afternoon, and a short blood trail led him to this trophy.
Congratulations to all of the hunters who notched a tag before the hectic month of November. To everyone who has yet to get that golden opportunity, just know that your luck can change in a minute in the deer woods.