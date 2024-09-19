Big Buck Roundup Week 2

Week 2 of our Big Buck Roundup is here, and some even bigger deer have been taken since last week. Soon, just about every state will be open to hunting, and the madness will begin! Take a look at what’s been happening the past week.
Kentucky’s Clay Burton took down an absolute monster velvet buck on the opening day of the 2024 archery season. Unofficially measuring 215″ inches, Clay commended that this buck deserves a full body mount, and we agree!
A 20-yard shot from Clay’s Mathews bow was all it took to secure what could be one of the largest whitetails shot anywhere in the country this year.
Host of Seek One, Lee is no stranger to giant bucks and 2024 started off in a big way for him as he took down this giant-bodied Georgia buck. After 3 years of chasing the buck and multiple close encounters, Lee finally sealed the deal on this dandy of a whitetail that tipped the scales at an impressive 243 pounds.
Bowhunt or Die’s very own Tyler Rector heads to Wyoming and gets on a huge archery bull. After a few days of hunting and seeing plenty of action, he filled his tag on this stud thanks to our friends over at Big Horn Outfitters.
Heartland Bowhunter team member Stephen Leeper strikes early with a monster Missouri whitetail.
In the lucky hunter’s own words “I knew I wasn’t going to have long to try to find the slightest opening to fit an arrow threw the thick cover before he went 10 more yards and would more than likely smell us and be gone. Thankfully I was able to find an opening I thought would be just big enough and he paused just long enough there to make it happen. I have never been more pumped to hear that whack and see that arrow make it through that opening and find its mark!”
Former UFC fighter Chad Mendes is no stranger to performing under pressure, which makes it no surprise that he’s a stone cold killer when it comes to bowhunting. Chad took down not one but two giant bull elk this September.
Both bulls were taken down with Beast Broadheads.
Avid public land hunter and team member of The Hunting Public, Jake stalked this buck in open terrain, where he was able to get an arrow into this brute. The guys over at THP are no rookies in the spot and stalk ground game, and that knowledge paid off big on opening day.
Harvesting this buck was a long and daunting task. After three years of watching this buck, Jacob finally got his long-awaited shot, and he made it count, as this buck rough scored over 200 inches.
What will probably be one of the biggest 8’s of the year, this buck has it all from mass, tine length, beams, you can’t find an 8 much bigger than this one.
Keep up with our weekly big buck round-ups here on the site, and make sure to stay tuned for the coming weeks!