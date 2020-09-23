5 Tips for Hunting from a Kayak

When I first started using a kayak to hunt, there was practically zero information online about it. I searched and searched, and often came up empty handed with the exception of a few duck hunting articles. It made it very difficult to prepare for my first season of kayak hunting when there weren’t really any experts offering advice.

For me, everything was learned solely by experience in the field, or I guess, on the water. These days it seems there’s been an uptick in interest. A few die hard hunters have learned that this is an incredibly effective way to get to unpressured areas, and it’s peaked the interest of people across the country.

Luckily, new kayak hunters now have a fair amount of content to consume to help them get into the game of hunting with a kayak. That being said, I want to share with you five tips from things I have learned throughout the years of successfully hunting from a kayak. I hope this helps you in your preparations, and maybe gets you one step closer to paddling out that big buck.