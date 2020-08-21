Mathews Engage Limb Legs Review

I’ve used a lot of different bow stands, legs and hangers over the years.
I hated most of them.
It didn’t matter if they were clamp-on style bow legs, or screw-in rods that worked like a kickstand, I’ve never been really impressed with these “handy” bow stands that have been available over the last couple decades.
But that all changed when I came across the Engage Limb Legs from Mathews earlier in the year. They are tough, solid and simple to use.
Here’s a closer look at the Mathews Engage Limb Legs…
Out of the Package
The simplicity with these legs begins as you pull it out of the package. There’s really nothing to it. No parts and pieces to assemble.
You simply cut it loose from the package and slap it on your bow. It’s ready to roll right out of the package.
First Impressions
As stated above, the Engage Limb Legs are built tough. You won’t find flimsy moving parts on this one.
I was most impressed that I could simply pull the product from the package and put it on my bow. No screws to add, no adjustments to make. It really is simple, and it’s very easy to use, providing a strong and solid foundation for your bow.
The Limb Legs are designed for Mathews wide limb platforms, so they work perfect on my VXR. They also fit on the Halon, Halon 32, Triax, TX-5, Traverse, and Vertix.
Shoot With It
One of the top features of the Limb Legs is that you can shoot well with them on your bow. Other companies claim it, but dig a little deeper and you’ll find that’s not the case.
There’s plenty of bow stands out there that will interfere with your shot, or they’re simply not safe to shoot with while on your bow.
The Engage Limb Legs don’t have to be removed for the shot. In fact, they almost serve as a stabilizer, perfectly balanced and steady for the shot.
Protect Your Bow
Most other bow stands out there require you to use your bow as a kickstand. You either rest your bow on its cam, or stabilizer. Neither is really good for your equipment.
The Limb Legs allow your bow to float off the ground, with no part of your bow touching the ground for balance.
It’s the best bet for keeping your cam clean and free from contact on hard surfaces.
Better Balance
One of the biggest flaws of so many bow stands is there lack of stability. More than once I’ve watched a bow crash to the ground after being slightly nudged or bumped.
You’ll find a better design with the Limb Legs. I slapped my bow around and bumped it to see what it would take to topple over and was impressed with what it can handle.
You pretty much have to push the bow over if it’s standing on flat ground.
As seen in the photo above, I tried the stand on gravel to see how it would stand up to uneven surfaces. I tried sloped surfaces in the yard, and grass as well. It handled really well.
Perfect for the Bow Shop or Work Bench
While it’s not as solid as an actual mounted bow vice, it’s pretty dang close to being the perfect tool for holding your bow while knocking out tech chores at your work bench or bow shop.
Say goodbye to wrestling your bow with one hand as you try to add accessories, tie in D-loop, or serve in a peep. The Limb Legs will give your bow a solid stand while you do work.
Final Thoughts
Mathews has finally built the perfect bow stand with the Engage Limb Legs. The only negative I can dig up on them is the fact that they are limited to just the wide limb Mathews bows.
Give them a look if you’re wanting a better way to hold your bow between shots. It’s going to be the perfect solution for me while hunting in the ground blind this fall as well.
The Engage Limb Legs sell for $79.99. Check them out at www.mathewsinc.com