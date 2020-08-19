When Should You Replace Your Bowstring?

Some shooters change their bowstrings for no other reason than to dress up their bow with slick colors and fancy accents. It’s all about the look.

But there’s obviously a much more important reason to change the strings on your bow.

Our friends at ABB recently shared that bowstrings are like the tires on your vehicle. You wouldn’t drive on bald tires that have been on your vehicle for some time. The same can be said about your strings and cables. Over the course of time, your strings are drawn and shot at aggressive speeds and angles whipping around with every shot. Eventually, your bowstrings will start to fuzz and possibly stretch, causing a loss of poundage, timing, and most importantly accuracy.

“Bowstrings are an intricate system working together with your bow and arrow to give you pinpoint precision,” says Bryant Lyon of America’s Best Bowstrings (ABB). “Whether you are a competitive archer or hardcore bowhunter, a great set of replacement compound bowstrings will give you the definite edge you need to be successful.”

So if your bow is set up with inferior bowstrings, or the strings you have are ready to be replaced, fresh bowstrings can have a significant impact on the way your bow performs.