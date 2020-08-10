Everything You Need to Know About Your First Antelope Hunt

Before we get into all the “fun stuff” about antelope hunting, let’s get familiar with the animal we’re chasing. Pronghorn antelope are a truly incredible, beautiful and impressive animal, and regardless of what you’ve heard, they are excellent table fare. “Goats,” as they’re often referred to, are generally lighter in weight than most people expect.

The average antelope buck will weigh roughly 100-120 lbs. on the hoof. You can expect to take home between 40-60 lbs. of meat depending on shot placement and the size of your goat. Antelope hair stands up much more than a deer and makes them look bigger than that. Obviously, they are known for being the second fastest land animal on the planet. And it is true. They often times like to race the truck.

The anatomy of a pronghorn is very similar to that of a whitetail. If anything is different, the vitals may sit a slight bit further forward than deer. The good news is that they have some excellent aiming points that stand out very well. The armpit has very short hair that looks like a dark spot. The top of this spot is my favorite spot to settle my pin. Antelope have incredible eyesight. Some biologist state that their eyesight is equal to that of a pair of 7x binoculars, and I believe it.