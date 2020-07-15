A new brand of portable treestands has been launched designed specifically for mobile hunters looking for a solid platform at an affordable price. From the folks at Oak Leaf Outdoors comes a new brand of treestands wearing the name, Novix.

Built by a team that has long been known as the leader in American-made, cast aluminum treestands, Novix will deliver some of the strongest and lightest weight cast aluminum treestands you’ll find anywhere, and at a price that’ll be hard to beat. Best yet, they are made right here in the USA.