A new brand of portable treestands has been launched designed specifically for mobile hunters looking for a solid platform at an affordable price. From the folks at Oak Leaf Outdoors comes a new brand of treestands wearing the name, Novix.
Built by a team that has long been known as the leader in American-made, cast aluminum treestands, Novix will deliver some of the strongest and lightest weight cast aluminum treestands you’ll find anywhere, and at a price that’ll be hard to beat. Best yet, they are made right here in the USA.
Affordable & American Made
“We wanted to create a new American-made brand with uncompromised quality, integrity, and performance, but at a more affordable price to the end user,” says Kaden Schlipf of Novix Treestands.
“Knowing that the majority of the other companies in our industry are making products in a foreign country, we stand alone in our category as we bring to you the highest quality American-made products available to every hunter across the country, priced competitively with those made by a foreign entity.”
How Will They Make it Happen?
“By eliminating the retailer, we are able to sell directly to our customers with no retail markup, allowing us to pass those savings directly to our customers purchasing from us directly or from our very own Amazon store,” says Schlipf.
The brand will offer a variety of new products in the lineup, including a new saddle platform offered through a partnership with Trophyline, makers of the Ambush Pro Tree Saddle. It’s the perfect combination for the mobile hunting minimalist that wants to hit the woods as light as possible.