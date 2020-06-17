Are you looking to make the switch from an index finger release to thumb release this year? The transition can be frustrating, but the end result can be your smoothest release yet.
In the following video, P.J. Reilly, of Lancaster Archery, shares how to switch from index finger to thumb release and what you need to know to avoid unnecessary frustration as you make the move.
Making the Switch
In the video above, P.J. Reilly shares 3 key issues to keep in mind when making the switch from index finger to thumb release. When you build these changes into your shot routine, you’ll be well on your way to a smoother release with a thumb trigger release.
Anchor Point
One of the biggest things archers will notice when making the switch is the change in hand position and anchor point.
It feels awkward at first, but you’ll quickly find a comfortable hold. The key is not to try and make it fit like what you once knew with an index trigger. “Your hand position is definitely going to change, but the important issue is how you handle your peep,” says Reilly.
Peep Height
As previously mentioned, your hand placement is definitely going to change. And how you adapt to this change is critical.
“Your peep location will likely be off as well,” says Reilly. “The key to remember is not to move your anchor to where you see can through your peep, but to move your peep into the proper position with your new release form.”
A Smoother Release
The index finger release tends to launch much quicker than what you’ll find with a thumb trigger release. “The thumb trigger involves more of a pulling process to activate,” says Reilly. “It’s a lot smoother release than the index release.”
The key is to continue to pull through, which is more easily accomplished with a thumb release than what you’ll find with an index finger release.
Follow Reilly’s advice in the video above and you’ll experience the positive impact that a change to a thumb release can bring.
