Vortex Crossfire Ii Crossbow Scope Review

The Crossfire II crossbow scope was built for superior performance at longer distances. It was designed to be zeroed at 40 yards, and accurate to 100 yards with the holdover points.

These holdover points are accurate with almost any crossbow out there, and are optimized for 4x magnification for a 380 FPS crossbow.

Another slick feature of this crossbow that sets it apart is the red/green dual illumination with a 2-7x magnification range as mentioned above. No more struggling with target acquisition in minimal light. Unlike other scopes out there, the Crossfire II ensures you’ll be able to find your target.

It’s value priced to be competitive with most any crossbow scope out there, yet is packed with plenty of great features you won’t find in other scopes on the market.