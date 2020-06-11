Vortex Crossfire Ii Crossbow Scope Review

The all-new Vortex Crossfire II crossbow scope was designed to answer the demand for a feature-packed crossbow scope for serious shooters, and it gives crossbow hunters everything they could want on top of their rig.
Take a closer look at the new Crossfire II Crossbow Scope Kit in the video below…
What's in the Box?
Digging into the box, you’ll find everything you need to outfit your crossbow for greater accuracy and dependability. All the components you need to get started with setup and start shooting are included. Box contents include: scope, flip caps, rings, Allen tool, scope battery, neoprene cover, cleaning cloth, and product manual.
Specs on the Crossfire II include:
Magnification – 2-7×32
Tube Size – 30mm
Length – 9.5″
Weight 14 oz.
Eye Relief – 2.7″
Field of View – 57.5′ – 16.4′
Adjustment graduation 1/2 MOA
Newest Features Built into the Crossfire II
One of the best new features built into this scope is its XBR-2 red/green dual reticle illumination for greater visibility in those low-light conditions when you tend to encounter game the most. It’s powered by a CR2032 battery. One flip of the dial forward gives you the red illumination, while one click in reverse gives you the green light.
The XBR-2 reticle is specifically designed for crossbows with holdover points out to 100 yards. It has magnification power and FPS marked on the magnification ring to help keep shooters accurate with almost any crossbow speed.
How Does it Compare to Other Scopes?
The Crossfire II crossbow scope was built for superior performance at longer distances. It was designed to be zeroed at 40 yards, and accurate to 100 yards with the holdover points.
These holdover points are accurate with almost any crossbow out there, and are optimized for 4x magnification for a 380 FPS crossbow.
Another slick feature of this crossbow that sets it apart is the red/green dual illumination with a 2-7x magnification range as mentioned above. No more struggling with target acquisition in minimal light. Unlike other scopes out there, the Crossfire II ensures you’ll be able to find your target.
It’s value priced to be competitive with most any crossbow scope out there, yet is packed with plenty of great features you won’t find in other scopes on the market.
Meeting the Demand for a Growing Market
Crossbow hunting has continued to grow exponentially over the last decade. More and more hunters are picking up the crossbow to help extend their hunting seasons. There are also countless aging hunters that are trading out their compound bow for a crossbow that allows them to stay in the game longer. Crossbows also allow younger shooters to start hunting earlier than they would when shooting a compound or trad bow. It’s honestly a beautiful thing.
But with all the growth comes a demand for better gear for the crossbow, particularly optics. Vortex has answered the demand for better crossbow optics with this latest release.
Priced at just $279, this scope delivers plenty of high-end performance at a price that’ll be hard to beat.
If you’re looking for a better crossbow scope option for the upcoming season, be sure to check it out at your local Vortex dealer, or by visiting online at www.vortexoptics.com.