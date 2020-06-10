The Open Freezer

As hunters, I would contend that it is in our nature to be people that share. Hunters of the past were relied upon by the whole community to provide a portion of the sustenance for all the mouths that needed feeding. As the world changed and civilizations formed around domestic livestock and agriculture, the role of the hunter was quite literally pushed to the fringes of society.

However, as things often do given enough time, there is now a new swell of attention in our modern American world around the “how,” “where,” and “why” it is that we come by our food. As hunters, we perhaps have never had a greater opportunity than we have right now to share with people why our lifestyle is so important to us. I believe that we can do that most tangibly by opening our freezers.

Being a bowhunter in 2019, for better or worse, is often a lifestyle of privilege. We choose to live and hunt the way we do for any number of good and upright reasons, and I believe we are better for it. But there are people not that far from wherever it is that we live, that do not have the option to hunt and do not have access to game meat (or food at all) the way that we do. This is a need that we as hunters can meet.