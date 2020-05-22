5 Food Plot Mistakes to Avoid

It is quite safe to say that most of us have been guilty of making this mistake at one point in time or another, and likewise, many of us have been left to wonder why our plots fell short of our expectations. Despite often thinking we can get away without taking a soil sample, the failure to do so can turn our long-anticipated food plots into nothing more than a sizeable weed bed.

A soil test is used to gauge the pH balance and nutrient content of the soil into which your plot will be planted. These are important values to know and understand, because if these numbers differ from those recommended for the particular forage you intend to plant, you will be fighting an uphill battle.

Once you receive your soil report, you can make adjustments as necessary to counteract any noted deficiencies. Many times, it becomes necessary to add lime or fertilizer to your food plot to dial the plot’s soil into the sweet spot for your planting of choice.