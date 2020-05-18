If you’re looking for a better way to mount your turkey fan for a wall display, we’ve got you covered. Fortunately, the task is fairly simple, and the cost of supplies is minimal as well.
There’s several options when it comes to mounting your turkey fan, from the bare minimum (nothing but the fan tacked to a wall), to a more polished look with the fan being mounted to a wood plaque.
The latter is what we’re going to walk through today with some help from our friends from Hunter Specialties as we look at how to mount a turkey fan.
Check out the video below for a closer look…
What You'll Need
Fortunately, there’s not a lot of supplies necessary for this project. You’ll simply need a good knife for cutting away meat, fat and tail bone and a hot glue gun. You’ll also need some Borax, a wire brush, pins for tacking fan down to board (option 1), or bondo (option 2).
Finally, one of the turkey mount kits from Hunter Specialties rounds out the needed items for this project.
Cleaning Feathers and Meat
To get started, pull away secondary feathers from the front or back of fan that you don’t want included in the mount.
Next, use a sharp knife to cut away any remaining meat, fat and the remaining tail bone nub.
You can also use a wire brush to clean fat and oil away from the feather pins.
Borax
Apply Borax to the remaing skin, flesh and pins to dry things out and prevent bugs. Borax is a laundry booster and can be found where you buy detergent.
Pin or Bondo for Drying
You have several options when it comes to the drying process. You can either pin your tail feathers down to a piece of cardboard and let the fan dry out over the next few weeks, or you can use Bondo for same-day results in a clean and user-friendly process.
Installing Mounting Kit
The final step is to install the turkey fan mounting kit. Hunter Specialties makes this easy with their turkey fan mounting kits that go together quick and simple and present a really nice look.
Once everything is in place and dried, your turkey fan is ready to mount on the wall.
This process is really simple, yet makes a dramatic difference in the look of your mount. It really adds a quality appearance to help beef up the decor in your home, mancave, or office.
Mounting kits from Hunter Specialties range in price from $17.99 – $24.99.
Check them out at www.hunterspec.com.