If you’re looking for a better way to mount your turkey fan for a wall display, we’ve got you covered. Fortunately, the task is fairly simple, and the cost of supplies is minimal as well.

There’s several options when it comes to mounting your turkey fan, from the bare minimum (nothing but the fan tacked to a wall), to a more polished look with the fan being mounted to a wood plaque.

The latter is what we’re going to walk through today with some help from our friends from Hunter Specialties as we look at how to mount a turkey fan.

Check out the video below for a closer look…