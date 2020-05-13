How to Keep Ticks Off Your Body

In recent years, there has been no shortage of talk regarding the danger of tick bites. Tick bite induced diseases, such as Lyme Disease and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, have received no shortage of coverage in the media, as even some of Hollywood’s A-list celebrities have not been able to avoid falling ill to their effects.

What makes these diseases so worrisome is the fact that ticks are a pest that we all contend with from one year to the next, and these biting insects are something that cannot ever be fully avoided by anyone, much less the avid outdoorsman. As hunters, we all fall into a high risk category for exposure to the dangerous diseases that ticks carry, as well as the often long lasting effects that they render.