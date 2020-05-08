What to Do if You Get Bit by a Snake

Of course, there’s that old adage about an ounce of prevention being worth a pound of cure. That certainly applies to snake encounters.

After encountering that Timber Rattlesnake last fall, I don’t take for granted where I walk anymore. Also, I wear knee-high rubber boots at all times. Snake chaps are a great option, too, and when I remember it, I carry a walking stick to test the areas in front of me that aren’t clearly visible or that look snaky.

I shudder when I think of how many times I’ve hiked through that same area in my regular hunting boots, or made the trek back to the truck in darkness after hunting.

No flashlight was ever needed because the logging road was fairly wide and there always seemed to be enough moonlight to see by. Now, though, I use a headlamp to light the way, even if I don’t actually need it. That’s the thing about snakes. They can be just as active at night because that’s when much of their prey is also active.