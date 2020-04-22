5 Things a Turkey Hunter Shouldn’t Leave Home Without

At one point or another, we likely have all found ourselves in absence of a particular item while in the woods, that we wished we had not left behind. It seems as if there is no better way to realize how important a single piece of our gear can be, until we are left to carry on without it.

Maybe this particular item has been left in your truck, ¾ of a mile away, or perhaps you thought it surely wouldn’t have been of use on this particular day. Whatever the reason, we as turkey hunters can, at times, can be a forgetful bunch. The inconvenience caused by this forgetfulness can vary in its severity, sometimes causing discomfort or aggravation, and other times costing us a shot opportunity at a stealthily approaching tom.

You should never leave home without these five items when setting out for battle in the spring turkey woods.