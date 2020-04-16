Warmer days are finally here, and it’s time to hit the water in search of rough fish in the shallows to shoot with our bows.
Have you got the bowfishing gear you need to get the job done this year?
Here’s a look at some of the best bowfishing gear for 2020.
Muzzy Tournament Reel
Muzzy kicked things off for 2020 with a new bowfishing reel option for serious bowfishermen and tournament shooters.
This heavy-duty spin cast style reel features Muzzy’s renowned elongated hood with an increased opening and slots for line lubricant.
The dual stainless steel pickup pins aid in lighting fast retrieval while a carbon fiber handle with larger foam grips deliver extra leverage and comfort for ultra-fast uptake of line.
The classic anti-reverse system has been updated to a one way bearing for longer life than ever before. ($99)
Lighted Nock Carbon Fish Arrow
The all-new Lighted Nock Carbon Fish Arrow from Muzzy delivers more durability and better visibility when you’re on the water in search of big fish.
The nock is made of a lightweight and durable carbon composite shaft and comes with with a Nockturnal lighted green X-nock installed for greater visibility on every shot. Tough 80% fiberglass/20% carbon construction gives this 5/16″ arrow maximum durability and improved straightness for longer life and improved accuracy.
The arrow also comes with a predrilled cross hole for tying your line or installing a safety slide. The set’s preinstalled Gar or Carp Point combines a compact and rugged stainless steel ferrule with a hardened steel Trocar Tip on top for deep penetration through tough scales and bone. Easy-to-use design features dual barbs that hold tight until you land the fish, then release easily with 2 simple turns of the tip. ($24.99)
Line Puller / Arrow Quiver
The Quick Draw line puller is used for retrieving an arrow out of tough grass or mud .
The QD Line Puller also has a custom molded single arrow holder, that will hold arrow secure when not in use.
Q.D. Line puller is the perfect addition to any bowfishing bow setup. It makes things quick, convenient and works well for beginners or seasoned shooters alike. ($42.98)
Reel Seat
Muzzy has introduced a slick new reel seat for 2020 with their new LV-R Quick Detach reel seat.
It features a tool-free lock, anti twist lock feature, adjustable cam pressure, and is shoot-thru rod adaptable.
It’s built with rugged 6061-T6 aluminum. ($69.99)
Arrow Rest
The Quick Draw Bowfishing Rest has long been a favorite among bowfishermen, but for 2020 the Quick Draw crew unleashed a new version of the popular rest – the QD-2.
The QD-2 is an enclosed bowfishing arrow rest, built rugged and dependable, like the gated rest in the product line. It’s perfect for beginners or season shooters.
The Enclosed body is designed to allow quick and easy arrow loading from the front. It completely captures the arrow, so you’re always ready to make the shot, without worry of your arrow falling off the rest. ($43.75)
AMS Line Cutterz
No knife? No problem. The Line Cutterz from AMS makes nipping line quick and easy on the fly.
Just mount this tough line cutter directly to your bowfishing bow, boat or wherever you need it.
Dual ceramic blades slice right through all lines, even Spectra braids. It mounts quick and easy with a 3M adhesive. ($13.99)
Bow Case
New for 2020 is Muzzy’s new Bow Case. This soft-sided bow case was designed to keep your bowfishing bow and accessories protected and ready for action, whether in the boat or back of the truck.
It has ample pockets and a 32″ arrow sleeve to stash your shafts. It also includes a shoulder strap for easy carrying.
It’s designed to fit all Muzzy bows as well as the Oneida series of bows.
($69.99)
Bowfishing Quiver
The Quick Draw Bowfishing Quiver is great for the boat, bank shooting or wading. It’s a grab-n-go bowfishing quiver built with a sleeve to store and secure arrows, as well extra storage for smaller accessories.
This all-purpose bowfishing case can be carried over the shoulder or stashed down in the boat. It has an adjustable shoulder strap w/rubber pad as well as a comfort-grip handle. ($29.99)
Muzzy LV-X Bowfishing Bow
The Muzzy LV-X bowfishing bow was beefed up and is better than ever for 2020, delivering one of the smoothest shooting bowfishing options on the market.
It’s got some really slick features built in, including a built-in line puller and fish point wrench. It has an adjustable draw weight of 25-50 pounds, adjustable draw length from 26-29 inches and a weight of just 4 pounds. It has a 9″ brace height and a 0-60% let-off. ($529)
Cajun Shore Runner Ready-to-Fish Bow Package
The latest from Cajun Bowfishing is the new Shore Runner bow package. It’s an affordable bowfishing rig that packs plenty of punch.
The constant draw cam provides easy tuning no matter your draw length out to 29 inches. It’s a 31.5-inch axle-to-axle bow featuring a 45-pound draw weight range and doesn’t need a bow press for adjustments.
The kit includes: Brush Fire Arrow Rest, Spin Doctor Bowfishing Reel, Red Reel Seat, Blister Buster Finger Pads, 1 Red Fiberglass Piranha Arrow. ($299.99)
Sunglasses
Costa sunglasses are hard to beat when it comes to a day on the water bowfishing. They are built tough, and they maximize your abilty to see fish below the surface.
They’re equipped with co-injected Hydrolite lining, flexible hinges, and side vents to prevent fogging up.
The Permit glasses are my personal favorite with a wider frame that fits big guys better. ($181)
Best Bowfishing Gear for 2020 - Conclusion
Be sure to give the items mentioned above a look as you beef up your bowfishing gear this year. And be sure to send in your bowfishing photos this spring and summer so we can see how you’re doing out there on the water.
Have fun, shoot straight!