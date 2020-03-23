Turkey Calling Tactics with the Turkey Man: Eddie Salter

Turkeys have an uncanny knack for humbling hunters, just when they feel as if they finally have nailed turkey hunting down to a science.

No two days in the turkey woods are the same, and every bird that we work is slightly different in its mannerisms, than the one that came before it.

To be consistent in our turkey hunting success, we must be versatile enough to adapt to a wide range of ever-changing conditions, and well versed enough to predict what a gobbler will do in any given situation.

Nothing builds this level of prowess any more efficiently than experience.