Big Buck Profile: Logging the Family Farm Produces Record-Book Buck

In 2018, the area was loaded with apples, and deer activity reflected it. It just wasn’t enough to tag the buck, though. “I have many pictures of this deer from 2018,” Crisp says. “I just wasn’t able to cross paths with him in shooting hours.”

“There were three different times when he was in front of my stand: two times before I got in the stand and once after I left. Then, he disappeared for the rest of the year.”