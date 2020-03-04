Mathews Wins Lawsuit Against Bowtech

In a letter to retailers, Mathews Archery founder and CEO Mathew McPerson wrote, “Bowtech has now admitted that more than 40 of its Bowtech/Diamond branded bows, as well as its Deadlock Lite Octane Quiver, infringe 228 claims of the 24 MCP IP patents at issue in the lawsuit.” All of Bowtech’s currently available bow models are included in the infringement, as well as most of their models that date back to 2011.

Here is the full letter from Mathew McPherson: