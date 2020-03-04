Mathews Wins Lawsuit Against Bowtech

On March 2nd, 2020, Mathews Archery won one of the biggest lawsuits in the hunting/archery world. This all started about 8 years ago, when Mathews attempted to reach a private resolution with Bowtech. But after being unsuccessful in trying to reach an agreement, Mathews finally filed a patent infringement lawsuit 2 years ago.
In a letter to retailers, Mathews Archery founder and CEO Mathew McPerson wrote, “Bowtech has now admitted that more than 40 of its Bowtech/Diamond branded bows, as well as its Deadlock Lite Octane Quiver, infringe 228 claims of the 24 MCP IP patents at issue in the lawsuit.” All of Bowtech’s currently available bow models are included in the infringement, as well as most of their models that date back to 2011.
Here is the full letter from Mathew McPherson:
Bowtech has agreed to a confidential financial settlement for their past infringements. And they have also agreed to license certain MCP IP patents moving forward.
Here’s the full list of bows that are included in the lawsuit: