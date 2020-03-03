Your deer tags have been filled, and you’re doing your best to fight off cabin fever as you impatiently wait the arrival of the next hunting season. We have all faced the off-season blues at one point in time.

With many fall big-game seasons squarely in the rear-view mirror, and time left to kill before breaking out the turkey vest and box call, we as outdoorsmen and women, seek to fill the remaining void.

Although activities of the outdoor variety can be sparse during this time of the year, there is plenty to keep the anxious among us busy, if one simply knows where to look. Here are 5 ways for bowhunters to beat cabin fever.