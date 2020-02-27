Treestand companies continue to advance their technology with each passing year, making more lightweight, stable, and safer treestands. From saddles to ladder stands, everyone should find something here that peaks their interest. We’ve rounded up the best of the best in new treestands and saddle options in our list of the top new treestands for 2020 in the video below. Check it out…
Hawk - Ultra Lite XT
This new prototype hang on stand was designed for the mobile treestand hunter. The platform comes in at 26 inches long by 20 inches wide, and it weighs a little over 7 pounds. It features 2 versa buttons, so there’s no need for ratchet straps. It has a 3 inch foam seat with an adjustable seat angle, and it’s compatible with the Hawk Cruzr bracket. The Ultra Lite XT will be available in late July, or early August, and has an MSRP of $179.
Lone Wolf Custom Gear - D’Acquisto Series Hang-On 2.0
This second edition D’Acquisto series hang on stand, is extremely compact and lightweight at only 5 and a half pounds. Compared to the original D’Acquisto Series hang on, this one is a little smaller in almost every way. The seat is a little shorter and a little more narrow than before, and the platform is a little smaller as well at 17 inches wide, by 24 inches long. This stand will be available later this summer and come at a price of $500.
XOP - Vanish Evolution
The Vanish Evolution is equipped with all the basic XOP features from platform and seat leveling, to mobile transport with XOP climbing sticks. But now there’s a mobile version that has a platform that measures at 27 by 19 inches, and it weighs a little over 10 pounds. It’s available now, and has a price tag of $180.
Tethrd - Phantom Tree Saddle
New from Tethrd for 2020 is the Phantom tree saddle. This saddle weighs in at just over 1 pound. Combine that with the Predator platform, which weighs a little over 3 pounds, and you’ve got a weight of less than 5 pounds, not including ropes and carabiners. The Phantom tree saddle will be available at the end of February, and comes at a price of $249.
Trophy Treestands - Freedom Hybrid Stand
The new Freedom Hybrid stand is exactly how it sounds. It’s a hybrid mix between a ladder stand and a hang on. The platform of the stand covers 180 degrees around the tree so that you can flip the seat out of the way, and take a shot in any direction. Their new draw tight cable system allows you to secure the stand to the tree before climbing up the ladder. The Freedom Hybrid will be available this summer and it retails for $220.
River’s Edge - Lock Down
This single person ladder stand from River’s Edge, has a new ratcheting safety system so you can strap the stand to the tree, before ever leaving the ground. The ladder consists of octagonal tubing, and an extra 3rd rail. With the full platform, you can store any extra gear or bags underneath your seat. The footrest and shooting rail both have vinyl dipped cushioning, and the shooting rail is also fully adjustable. It will be available in July and has an MSRP of $350.
Conclusion
If you’re looking for a new treestand this year, be sure to give the stands mentioned above a look. They are some of the lightest, toughest, safest, and most comfortable options on the market today.
What about you? What is your favorite treestand or saddle? Comment below and let us know what you’ll be hunting from this year.