ScentLok – Reactor Heated Vest

ScentLok – Reactor Heated Vest

Jan 10, 2020

It’s no secret that heated clothing can be a life saver to many hunters. Some people never hit the woods without heated socks or insoles. Well, ScentLok came out with another garment that you probably won’t want to leave the house without! Check out the new Reactor Vest Plus:

Overview

The new ScentLok Reactor Vest Plus is a very exciting product, and we can’t wait for them to hit the market. It’s powered by an portable power bank that easily slips into a smaller pocket within the right pocket.

Can connect to any portable power bank via USB cable located in pocket.

It has 3 settings: High, Medium, and Low. Turning it on is simple, just plug the USB cord in the right pocket into your power bank, and hold the power button until it lights up. Changing between the 3 settings is just as easy, all you have to do is hit that power button once, and it will go from High, to Medium. Then hitting the power button one more time will switch it to Low power. It will continue to cycle through from High to Low when every time you hit the power button. To turn it off, you just hold the power button down until the light shuts off.

Prototype has power button on hip, but it will be moved to the chest once production occurs.

Since this vest is part of the Bowhunter Elite (BE:1) Series, it comes in 3 different camo patterns. Realtree Excape, Mossy Oak Terra Gila, and True Timber O2 Whitetail.

From left to right, Realtree Excape, Mossy Oak Terra Gila, and True Timber O2 Whitetail

This vest will retail at $199 and will be available during the summer of 2020.

